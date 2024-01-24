AAPD FOUNDATION COMMITS $1.8M FOR NEEDY KIDS' DENTAL CARE

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation, the nation's largest dentist-led charity dedicated to child oral health, has awarded $1.8 million in grants to eight selected nonprofit clinics providing dental care to underserved children in their respective communities. Each clinic will receive $225,000 through December 2026.

Children living in poverty are twice as likely to suffer cavities, and their dental disease is more than twice as likely to go untreated compared to their more affluent peers. The 2024-2026 grant recipients will utilize the AAPD Foundation support to further expand their impact in their communities.

"The AAPD Foundation is dedicated to making dental care accessible to all children by supporting nonprofit clinics providing routine cleanings, advanced treatments and ongoing care that helps kids in need," said Douglas Keck, DMD, MSHed, Foundation president, pediatric dentist, and dental director of a Federally Qualified Health Center in Florida. "These grants not only will help them address oral health disparities in their communities, the Foundation will also gain valuable insights for how we can best address a major health concern suffered by too many low-income children."

Organizations receiving $225,000 grants include:

Barrio Comprehensive Family Health Care Center, Inc.; San Antonio

Caridad Center; Boynton Beach, Fla.

Community Volunteers in Medicine; West Chester, Pa.

Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic; Lancaster, Pa.

Oak Par River Forest Infant Welfare Society; Oak Park, Ill.

Salt Lake Donated Dental Services; Salt Lake City

University of Maryland; Baltimore

Variety Care and Variety Care Foundation; Oklahoma City

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, regular preventive dental care is essential for good oral health to detect problems early when they are easier to treat. However, many children do not get the care they need, often because families cannot afford to pay out of pocket for dental care or do not have private or public dental insurance.

"Access to care is a complex challenge and these grant recipients are making a difference in the ongoing oral health – and overall health – of their patients. These recipients are true Healthy Smile Heroes in their communities," said Foundation Grants and Programs Committee Chair Deven Shroff, DMD, a pediatric dentist practicing in Maryland. "These new commitments are the first round of sustained support the Foundation hopes to make over the next three years."

About the AAPD Foundation

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation (www.aapdfoundation.org) is the nation's largest dentist-led charity dedicated to child oral health. Affiliated with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the nation's leading association of dental specialists committed to optimal oral health for all children, the Foundation promotes healthy smiles for all children. Since 2010, the Foundation has issued more than $10.1 million in grants and commitments to 161 organizations in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Foundation grantees have helped provide healthy smiles to more than 800,000 children.

SOURCE American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation