AAPD Names New Board Officers and Trustees at AAPD 2018 in Hawaii

Kevin Donly, D.D.S., M.S., President-Elect. Professor and Chair, Department of Developmental Dentistry, UTHSC-SA; Professor, Department of Pediatrics, UTHSC-SA.

Jessica Y. Lee, D.D.S., M.P.H., Ph.D., Vice President. Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatric Dentistry, University of North Carolina; Professor, Department of Health Policy and Management, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Jeannie Beauchamp, D.D.S., Secretary-Treasurer. Private practitioner, Clarksville, Tenn.

James D. Nickman, D.D.S., M.S., Immediate President. Private practitioner, Twin Cities; Associate Clinical Professor, University of Minnesota.

Anupama Rao Tate, D.M.D., M.P.H., Parliamentarian. Associate Professor, Pediatrics, George Washington University School of Medicine; Director of Advocacy and Research, Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Children's National Health Systems; Co-Director, District of Columbia Pediatric Oral Health Coalition.

Noel K. Childers, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief. Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Dentistry.

Jacob K. Lee, D.D.S., Western District Trustee-Elect. Private practitioner, San Clemente, Calif.

John T. Fales, Jr., D.D.S., M.S., Southwestern Trustee. Private practitioner, Olathe, Kansas.

Homa Amini, D.D.S., M.P.H, M.S., Academic At-Large Trustee. Clinical Professor, Pediatric Dentistry, the Ohio State University College of Dentistry; Attending Dentist, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Gregory Olson D.D.S., M.S, American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Associate Professor at Loma Linda University, Calif.; dually trained in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.

About the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry is the recognized authority on children's oral health. As advocates for children's oral health, the AAPD promotes evidence-based policies and clinical recommendations; educates and informs policymakers, parents and guardians, and other health care professionals; fosters research; and provides continuing professional education for pediatric dentists and general dentists who treat children. Founded in 1947, the AAPD is a not for-profit professional membership association representing the specialty of pediatric dentistry. Its 10,500 members provide primary care and comprehensive dental specialty treatments for infants, children, adolescents and individuals with special health care needs. For further information, visit the AAPD website at http://www.aapd.org or the AAPD's consumer website at http://www.mychildrensteeth.org.

