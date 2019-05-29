AAPD Names New Board Officers and Trustees at AAPD 2019 in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the leading authority on children's oral health, inducted the new president and other officers and trustees for the new AAPD board of trustees in Chicago, Ill., on May 26, 2019.

Kevin Donly, D.D.S., M.S., President. Donly is currently a Professor and Chair of the Department of Developmental Dentistry and Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He received his D.D.S. in 1984, certificate in pediatric dentistry in 1986, and M.S. in 1986 from the University of Iowa. He is board certified in pediatric dentistry. Previous positions include Professor and Associate Director of the Center for Clinical Studies at the University of Iowa, Associate Professor, Pediatric Dentistry at the University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston and Associate Professor, the University of Texas Medical School. He served a four-year term as the Pediatric Dentistry Commissioner for the Commission on Dental Accreditation. He has published over 350 chapters, manuscripts and abstracts associated with pediatric dentistry and dental restorative materials research and clinical utilization. His presidential agenda will include working closely with the AAPD's Safety Committee to develop processes to ensure pediatric dentistry is a leader in workplace and patient safety, continued monitoring of the sedation environment and protecting the safe and effective use of sedation in pediatric dental offices, and supporting AAPD's legislative agenda including title VII funding and support of the Student Loan Refinancing and Restoration Act. Donly will support AAPD Councils and Committees to address their charges and to serve the members of our organization.

Jessica Y. Lee, D.D.S., M.P.H., Ph.D., President-Elect. Lee is the Demeritt Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the University of North Carolina. She is also a Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management in the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received her M.P.H. and D.D.S. degrees from Columbia University and her certificate in Pediatric Dentistry and Ph.D. in Health Policy and Management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was also a NIDCR National Research Service Award recipient. She is a board certified pediatric dentist and an active member of the medical staff at UNC Hospitals, and practices in the Dental Faculty Practice in the School of Dentistry. She has authored over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts, abstracts and book chapters. She is involved in teaching, clinical practice and research, and maintains several funded research grants. Her primary research interests are in infant oral health, access to dental care for young children and health services. Lee is the recipient of numerous teaching and research awards including the 2008 AAPD Jerome Miller "For the Kids" Award. In 2010, she received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientist and Engineers from President Barack Obama. In 2011, she was named the "Pediatric Dentist of the Year" by the AAPD.

Jeannie Beauchamp, D.D.S., Vice President. Beauchamp is a board certified pediatric dentist who is a private practitioner in Clarksville, Tenn. She earned her D.D.S. degree from the University of Tennessee (UT) Health Science Center in Memphis. She then completed her pediatric residency at UT in 1993. Beauchamp has been very involved in her community and church, as well as local, state and national dental societies. She has been active with the AAPD by serving on the Board of Trustees as Parliamentarian and the Southeast Trustee. She was also the chair of the AAPD's Council on Communications, the Political Action Committee Steering Committee and the Committee on Interprofessional Relations. Beauchamp served on both the American Dental Association's Council of Government Affairs and the Council on Access, Prevention and Interprofessional Relations. She was also an ADA representative on an Advisory Committee of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. She has been a Tennessee delegate to the ADA House of Delegates for 14 years. Beauchamp is also active with the Tennessee Dental Association, currently serving as the Secretary. She is also a past president of the Eighth District Dental Society.

Amr Moursi, D.D.S., Ph.D., Secretary-Treasurer. Moursi is Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the New York University College of Dentistry and on the Medical Staff at the New York University Langone Medical Center and the Bellevue Hospital Center. He completed his D.D.S. degree at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, a pediatric dentistry residency at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and then a Ph.D. in Craniofacial Biology at the University of California, San Francisco. He is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. For the AAPD, he currently serves as a Fellow of the Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center, Director of the Comprehensive Review Course, on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Dentistry for Children, AAPD representative to the Commission on Dental Accreditation Pediatric Dentistry Workgroup and also as a National Spokesperson. He received the Merle S. Hunter Leadership Award, and has been selected for the AAPD Leadership and Advanced Leadership Institutes. He has previously served the AAPD as Academic Trustee-at-large on the Board of Trustees, Liaison to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Regional Consultant on the Medicaid and CHIP Advisory Committee, Chair of the Global Interactions Task Force, Member of the Nominations Committee and President of the Ohio Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. In his other service activities, Moursi serves as an Examiner for the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and as a consultant to both the New York State and New York City Departments of Health. His research focuses on early childhood oral health. He is the author or co-author of over 100 published articles, book chapters and policy briefs. He is also Editor of the textbook "Clinical Cases in Pediatric Dentistry" (Wiley-Blackwell). Moursi is Host of the Dental Health Show on Doctor Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio. He also maintains a private practice in New York City.

Joseph Castellano, D.D.S., Immediate Past President. Castellano received his dental degree from the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston. He completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency and Pediatric Dentistry residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas (UTHSC-SA). He is board certified in pediatric dentistry. Castellano is an Assistant Clinical Professor for the Department of Developmental Dentistry at UTHSC-SA Dental School. He is a graduate of both the AAPD Leadership Institute and Advanced Leadership Institute. He is a fellow of the American College of Dentists. Castellano is in private practice in Laredo, Texas.

Carlos A. Bertot, D.M.D., Parliamentarian. Bertot received his dental degree from the University of Florida, College of Dentistry and his certificate in pediatric dentistry from the University of Kentucky, Albert B. Chandler Medical Center. He was board certified in 1996 and has been involved with organized dentistry since his days in dental school. In addition to his membership and service to multiple dental organizations, he has served at the council and committee level for AAPD, and is a past President of the Florida Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and a National Spokesperson for AAPD. Bertot is a graduate of the AAPD Leadership Institute at the Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University and the AAPD Advanced Leadership Institute at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He also devotes time as a Courtesy Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Florida, College of Dentistry. Bertot is in private practice in Maitland and St. Cloud, Fla., communities of the Orlando area.

Angela Stout, D.M.D., M.P.H., Northeastern District Trustee. Stout is a pediatric dentist and the first female partner in a multi-specialty private practice founded in 1948 in Erdenehim, Pa., as well as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at the Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. She completed her dental degree in 1993 at Temple University School of Dentistry and a three-year pediatric dental residency at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in 1996. While teaching full time at University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, she completed a Master's Degree in Public Health at University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. Stout is a passionate child advocate in the prevention of child abuse and neglect. She is the former Chair of the Pennsylvania Dental Association's P.A.N.D.A. (Prevent Abuse and Neglect through Dental Awareness) Coalition and served on their Forensics Committee. She is the lead participant on the team of trainers for the new Pennsylvania child abuse certification course giving many lectures throughout the state. Stout holds offices and memberships in many professional, community, and academic organizations on local, state and national levels. While maintaining privileges in seven pediatric and general hospitals, she enjoys teaching and mentoring in several of their pediatric dental and general practice residencies. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow in the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. She is a member of the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society. Stout completed both the Leadership Institute II at the Kellogg School of Management and the Advanced Leadership Institute at the Wharton School of Business. Currently, she serves on the Board of Trustees for Healthy Smiles, Healthy Children, the Foundation of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Men Anpil, a charitable organization supporting a dental clinic in Haiti, and Second District Valley Forge Dental Association. She is the President of the Northeastern Society of Pediatric Dentistry, Vice-President of the Pennsylvania Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Immediate Past President of the Montgomery Bucks Dental Society. In her free time, Stout likes to travel and cherishes her time at the New Jersey shore with her family and friends biking, swimming, crabbing and kayaking.

Marilia Montero-Fayad, D.D.S., NorthCentral District Trustee. Montero received her D.D.S. in 1992 from the Federal University of Ceara, Brazil. Montero completed her two year Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) at Eastman Institute for Oral Health, University of Rochester, New York in 1997 and General Practice Residency (GPR) at Strong Memorial Hospital, University of Rochester, New York in 1998. She received her Pediatric Dentistry certificate in 2000 from the University of Connecticut. She completed a Pediatric Dentistry fellowship at the College of Dentistry at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2001. Montero joined the faculty of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry in 2001 serving several positions such as the Director of Boys and Girls club, Director of the Infant Clinic and Postdoctoral Clinical Director of the Pediatric Dentistry Department. During that time period, she was promoted to the rank of Clinical Associate professor, awarded the UIC Underrepresented Faculty Recruitment Program Award (2007-2010) and was the recipient of the Chicago Dental Society Professorship Clinical Fellowship Award. Montero divided her time between teaching, research intra-and extra-mural continuing education. She served as President of the Greater Chicago Hispanic Dental Association Chapter and the President of the Illinois Society of Pediatric Dentists. Montero is the Executive Director of the Illinois Society of Pediatric Dentistry. She gives numerous presentations nationally and internationally, and is an active volunteer in the community participating in the Special Olympics and Health Fairs in the city of Chicago. Currently, Montero is in private practice in Chicago, Ill. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Anupama Rao Tate, D.M.D., M.P.H., Academic At-Large Trustee. Tate is an associate professor of pediatrics at the George Washington University School of Medicine. She is a faculty member in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at Children's National Health Systems where she serves as the Director of Advocacy and Research. She also is Co-Director of the District of Columbia Pediatric Oral Health Coalition. She is a fellow of the Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center of the AAPD. She is currently immediate past president of the D.C. Chapter of the AAPD. She is chair of the qualifying exam committee of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She is a member of the executive committee of the section of oral health of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Tate received her D.M.D. from Harvard School of Dental Medicine and M.P.H. from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She received her certificate in pediatric dentistry from Children's National Health System.

In addition, a new board member was selected for the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry:

Marcio Guelmann, D.D.S., American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Guelmann is Professor, Chair and former Residency Program Director of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville, Fla. His D.D.S. degree is from the Federal University of Parana, Brazil, in 1984 and his Certificate in Pediatric Dentistry is from the Hadassah Faculty of Dental Medicine in Jerusalem, Israel in 1988. While in Israel, he was in private practice and part-time academics for 10 years and served as President of the Israeli Society of Pediatric Dentistry from 1995 to 1998. He joined the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at UF in 2000, and helped with the development and implementation of the satellite Naples Pediatric Dentistry Residency, which received full accreditation in 2009. Guelmann was Board certified in 2006, and served as examiner for the Oral Clinical Examination (OCE) (2009-2017), OCE Part Leader (2016-2017) and Chair of the Oral Clinical Examination Subcommittee in 2018. He is Consultant and site-visitor for the Commission of Dental Accreditation, Fellow of the American Dental Education Association Leadership Institute and serves as Executive Director for the Florida Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. He is the author and co-author of over 50 manuscripts and book chapters, and serves as reviewer for national and international pediatric dental journals.

