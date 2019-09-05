AAPEX 2019 to Prepare Auto Repair Shops for ADAS Technology

When servicing ADAS-equipped vehicles, technicians may have to recalibrate sensors, cameras, radar units and LIDAR units even during common repairs. The many variations of calibration procedures used by original equipment manufacturers also add complexity to the process.

AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Nov. 5 - Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. This topic will be covered during a three-hour ADAS Forum on Nov. 7.

Session one will discuss the investment needed for highly controlled floor space and technician training, as well as new business opportunities created by ADAS. Chris Gardner, senior vice president, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), will moderate and panelists are Frank Leutz, COO, Desert Car Care and host of Wrench Nation Car Radio Talk Show; Dave Milne, president, ASE; and John Nielsen, managing director, AAA.

Session one also will include a presentation, "Who is Liable When ADAS Systems Are Not Calibrated Properly."

Session two will feature panelists from solution providers sharing their vision for next-generation ADAS recalibration tools and techniques. Ryan Frisch, manager, R&D Engineering – EE, Hunter Engineering Company, will moderate the discussion.

In a separate presentation, Douglas A. Brooks, Ph.D., PMP, manager of Perception Systems at Southwest Research Institute, will take attendees on a journey from the basic set of ADAS sensors to a world of immersive perception models required for fully automated vehicles.

With more than 2,500 exhibitors, AAPEX will showcase products, services and technologies that keep the world's 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. More than 48,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 126 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.

AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

