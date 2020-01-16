AAPEX Introduces Repair Shop HQ to Meet Technicians' Needs

AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will be held Nov. 3 - 5, at the Sands Expo.

The expansion will take place on Level 1 of the Sands Expo, where Repair Shop HQ will feature a fully built out four-bay shop for hands-on training. Nearby, service professionals will have easy access to the show's Tool and Equipment section, the Mobile Heat Transfer/Heating/Air Conditioning section and Mobility Garage: Products and Training for Tomorrow.

A new Tire and Tire Accessory section also is part of the Repair Shop HQ space. This section will showcase tire manufacturers and suppliers of tire-change equipment, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), balancing equipment, predictive analytics and tire-related accessories.

The AAPEX 2020 expansion also includes a new robotics, warehouse equipment and logistics section.

"The ultimate goal of this expansion is to enable AAPEX and the entire supply chain to be more efficient from start to finish, while proactively addressing changes in the industry by presenting solutions," said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association.

"We will deliver solutions to the shop in order for them to be ahead of the curve. We will enable our distribution partners to make inventories more efficient, more viable, and more available to the customer. And we will champion opportunities for parts manufacturers to utilize data more efficiently to enhance their relationship with their customers," added Paul McCarthy, president and COO of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

With more than 2,500 exhibiting companies, AAPEX is the showcase for the latest products, services and technologies that keep the world's 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. More than 49,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend, including automotive service professionals, auto parts retailers, warehouse distributors, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 143 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.

AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX20.

SOURCE AAPEX

Related Links

http://www.aapexshow.com

