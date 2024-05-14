AAPI Heritage Month Celebrated With Vibrant Asian Cultural Festival, Embracing Diversity

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Sino-American Culture and Arts Foundation, in collaboration with various Asian community groups, hosted the Asian Cultural Festival at the Flushing Town Hall in New York.

The event showcased a vibrant array of cultural arts, intangible heritage, and natural wonders from countries across Asia, including China, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Myanmar. Asian community leaders, NY elected officials, cultural and tourism experts, performers and artists were among over 200 guests who attended the celebration.

The festival kicked off with a 10-day exhibition featuring captivating images of Asian humanities. Highlighting iconic UNESCO world heritage sites such as China's majestic Grand Huangshan Region and the historic Chongqing Dazu Rock Carvings, as well as Japanese revered Toshogu Shrine, the exhibition vividly portrayed a journey from ancient to modern and from local to international.

The festival also featured interactive performances, including Chinese face-changing opera, Malaysian and Korean dances, and Japanese harp performance. The cultural booths with activities and Asian food were a big draw as well.

Guests also learnt about the grand Huangshan Region, a world-class leisure, vacation, and health destination in Anhui China, that is famous for its pine tree, sea of clouds in Mount Huangshan, Mount Jiuhua, Mount Tianzhu, and preserved ancient cultural village like Hongcun, with over 900 years of history. The best quality of two of the Four Treasures of the Study is produced in Huizhou district.

As the birthplace of Huizhou culture, one of China's three regional cultures, Huangshan City preserves more than 5,000 historical and cultural relics, over 1,000 intangible cultural heritage items, and 310 nationally recognized traditional villages. Huizhou cuisine, Huangshan tea, and Huizhou pastries also make this area famous.

Attendees were also captivated by the intricate details of the China Chongqing Dazu Rock Carvings that took guests on a journey through centuries, immersing themselves in the art of rock carvings, enjoying the poetic beauty of white egrets and green mountains and enthusiastically engaging with exhibitors.

Viewing the Baoding Giant Buddha Bay and the towering presence of the Three Saints of the Avatamsaka Sutra, as well as the purity of the Thousand-Armed Avalokitesvara, many were convinced Dazu District, Chongqing, China, is a place where culture and nature meet.

