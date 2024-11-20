AAPL Introduces Groundbreaking Dyad Certification, Enhancing Inter-professional Collaboration in Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Mastering Dyad Leadership Certification, a transformative program designed to bolster inter-professional collaboration in the ever-evolving healthcare environment.

This new comprehensive 6-month certification will further elevate the administrative leadership capabilities of physician and nurse executives, empowering them to help drive significant organizational impact through effective dyad leadership.

"In today's healthcare environment, a strong partnership between physician and nurse leaders is more crucial than ever," said Joe LiVigni, Senior Vice President of Education of AAPL. "The Mastering Dyad Leadership Certification addresses this need by equipping participants with essential skills to excel in dyad leadership roles."

From their first day in the program, participants will work to solve a problem in their organization through a series of live, self-study, and hybrid courses. Dyads will work closely with faculty and peers to innovate meaningful organizational change by implementing a LEAN project plan, SMART goals, and A3 problem-solving strategies. Graduates will emerge as confident, collaborative leaders capable of effecting positive outcomes for their patients, teams, and organizations.

"This certification revolutionizes inter-professional healthcare leadership by fostering collaboration between physician and nurse leaders, " said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "By equipping clinical healthcare leaders with the tools to work more effectively together, we are paving the way for innovative solutions and improved patient outcomes."

A unique aspect of this certification is the opportunity for participants to present their project outcomes at a national level, showcasing their organizational achievements to a broad audience. This not only amplifies their impact but also sets new standards for inter-professional leadership in healthcare.

The program is open to current CMOs, CNOs, and executive-level nurse/physician partnerships. Applications for the Mastering Dyad Leadership Certification are now open. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.physicianleaders.org/dyad-certification or contact AAPL Customer Service at [email protected].

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

