Aaptiv Inc. Announces International Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaptiv Inc., a leading provider of premium digital wellness content that has transformed how people work out with its innovative audio-guided fitness classes, announced it has entered international markets. The Aaptiv app is now available to download across 20 countries.

Since Aaptiv was launched in 2016, it has garnered over 200,000 members who stream millions of its audio-guided classes each year. Entering the international marketplace will allow the New York-based company to deliver its exclusive fitness content to a larger audience worldwide.

"When we launched Aaptiv no one had heard of audio fitness and less than three years later we were receiving thousands of requests from people all over the world asking us to bring our content to them," said Ethan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Aaptiv. "The audio format offers many benefits when it comes to consuming digital fitness content and lends itself naturally to global distribution. There's no expensive hardware to ship or studios to rent -- now people all over the world can download the app and get started."

Aaptiv currently offers over 2,500 audio fitness classes across many types of exercise and a wide variety of activities, including running, strength-training, yoga, indoor cycling, meditation, and more. All of Aaptiv's existing content in English will be available immediately, with plans to begin localizing content in 2019.

The Aaptiv app is now available to download on Aaptiv.com, the Apple App store, and the Google Play Store in:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

India

Italy

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Portugal

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

About Aaptiv

This is what fitness sounds like.™

Aaptiv Inc. is a leading provider of premium digital wellness content with a fast-growing community of over 200,000 members who take on average 30,000 of Aaptiv's exclusive fitness classes each day. With a mission to empower everyone to live a healthier life, Aaptiv has transformed the way people exercise and train through its innovative use of sound. Every Aaptiv class combines the guiding voice of an expert Aaptiv trainer with motivating music by top artists in every genre. This audio-based format eliminates distractions, allowing members to focus on their fitness goals, when and where it suits them.

Aaptiv members have unlimited, on-demand access to over 2,500 audio-guided workouts and structured programs across every type of exercise and a wide variety of activities, including running, strength-training, yoga, indoor cycling, meditation, and more. Each workout or program is created by one of Aaptiv's certified trainers who focus on goal attainment, encouragement, and positive reinforcement – emphasizing the importance of both mind and body strength in living a healthy life. Aaptiv constantly provides members with fresh content, adding 40 new classes every week. Launched in 2016 by founder and CEO Ethan Agarwal, Aaptiv is based in New York City and has raised over $50m from leading venture capital firms and top companies, including the Amazon Alexa Fund and Disney. To learn more and to download the app, visit Aaptiv.com.

