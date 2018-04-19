Aaptiv Pioneers the Future of Fitness Through Its Partnership with Bose AR, the World's First Audio Augmented Reality Platform

Aaptiv offers more than 2,500 guided workouts for cardio, strength, meditation and beyond that are accompanied by professionally mixed music featuring well-known artists. The company will make these workouts available on the Bose AR platform through supported devices, providing a more seamless and elevated exercise experience – one that allows for hands-free control and features that integrate data from the wearer's activity.

"At Aaptiv we're committed to providing our members with the best workout experience through world class content and technological innovation," said Aaptiv founder and CEO Ethan Agarwal. "We are excited to partner with Bose and utilize their audio augmented reality platform to launch the future of fitness."

Bose launched the technology in prototype eyewear that debuted a miniscule, wafer-thin acoustics package, which can also be seamlessly built into headphones, bike helmets, and more. This partnership will allow Aaptiv users to immerse themselves in audio content while remaining aware of their surroundings – a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts, including competitive cyclists who often unplug their headphones while riding.

"Aaptiv's focus on audio workouts is a natural fit with the Bose AR platform," said John Gordon, vice president of the Consumer Electronics Division at Bose. "Our goal is to enable hands-free, heads-up, wireless experiences that allow Aaptiv users to stay focused on their fitness and stay motivated."

The Bose AR SDK, and limited quantities of a refined and updated version of the Bose AR glasses, will be available this summer, with commercial products to follow later.

