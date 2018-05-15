Aaptiv Unveils New Identity as It Announces 14 Million of its Audio-Guided Fitness Classes Have Been Taken to Date

The company has grown quickly with more than 200,000 active members who take on average 30,000 of Aaptiv's exclusive classes every day. Just this month the company reached a milestone -- its classes have been taken more than 14 million times in less than 3 years.

"When I founded Aaptiv, I set out to help people live a healthier life, and that mission has remained the same throughout our immense growth," said CEO and Founder Ethan Agarwal. "Our members undergo transformation every day, and it was time for the Aaptiv brand to transform alongside our members. This redesign captures those elements that have led to our success and are the reason why people everywhere rely on Aaptiv for guidance and motivation on a daily basis."

Aaptiv's Chief Revenue Officer Arjun Kapur led the rebrand process with a cross-functional team made up of Aaptiv talent across creative, marketing, and engineering, along with professionals from the Brooklyn-based creative agency Red Antler. They elevated the look and feel of the Aaptiv brand, placing emphasis on the teamwork required to succeed with fitness goals. Highlights include:

New Logo, "The Spark" - The logo captures the relationship between the Aaptiv member and trainer, as well as the transformation that members feel when they play a class. This essence is captured with The Spark—the energy that is created when Aaptiv trainers and members work out together.

New Colors - The colors used mean many things. On one level, the gradient shows transformation and energy over time and at another level the individual colors used showcase the calm moods of meditation and yoga and the intense moods of cardio and strength training.

New Focus on Trainers - Aaptiv's expert trainers are central to the Aaptiv experience, as they change the lives of members on a daily basis. In this rebrand, they will come to the forefront, so members can learn more about their stories, their talents, and their work.

The company launched the redesign process to better illustrate Aaptiv's its core values, which set the business apart from others in the fitness space. Each Aaptiv class is created by one of the company's 20 certified trainers who focus on goal attainment, encouragement, and positive re-reinforcement – emphasizing the importance of mind and body strength.

"Our team came together to dig deep and take a stance on who we are, who we are not, and what we believe," said Aaptiv CRO Arjun Kapur. "We wanted to visually represent our dedicated trainers, highly-supportive community of members, and our commitment to emphasizing strength-of-mind and purpose over vanity and appearance."

To learn more and to download the app, visit Aaptiv.com. For a behind-the-scenes look at Aaptiv's rebrand process, visit https://aaptiv.com/magazine/aaptiv-rebrand.

