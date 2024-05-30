AAR awarded on the USA TODAY America's Best Climate Leaders 2024 list

WOOD DALE, Ill., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded on USA TODAY's list of America's Best Climate Leaders 2024. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The America's Best Climate Leaders of 2024 award is based on a two-step process. In the first phase, application and research, companies either apply online or have the necessary data publicly available. In the second phase, data analysis and scoring, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated for all companies meeting the inclusion criteria.

"It is an honor to earn recognition for our efforts on the list of America's Best Climate Leaders for 2024." Post this

Based on the results of the study, AAR earned recognition on USA TODAY's list of America's Best Climate Leaders 2024. More information is available at usatoday.com.

"I am proud of the advancements AAR has made on our ESG journey. As part of our focus on the environment, we closely monitor environmental impact, monitor climate-related risks, and report data on an annual basis," said Jessica Garascia, AAR's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary. "It is an honor to earn recognition for our efforts on the list of America's Best Climate Leaders for 2024, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our environment efforts for the future."

For more information on AAR's ESG initiatives and to review the Company's latest ESG summary report, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/about/environmental-social-and-governance-esg/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's expectations about future conditions, including continued focus on ESG initiatives. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.