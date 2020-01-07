AAR Board Member Jennifer Vogel named among 'Most Influential Corporate Board Members'

WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR, a leading provider of aviation services to airlines and governments worldwide, is honored to share that Board Member Jennifer L. Vogel was recognized by WomenInc. as one of their "Most Influential Corporate Board Members" for 2019.

Vogel has over 25 years of leadership experience in the airline and energy industries. She has extensive experience working in a variety of capacities with and on corporate boards and committees. She served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of Continental Airlines, Inc., then the fifth largest airline in the world and a Fortune 200 company. In 2013, she co-founded InVista Advisors, which provides advisory services to organizations seeking to maximize the effectiveness of their legal teams.

"We are proud to have Jennifer on our Board. She is a strong director whose leadership and industry knowledge provide invaluable support to the Company and its shareholders," said John Holmes, AAR President and CEO.

WomenInc. Magazine is a leading business publication reporting on women's success and achievements. The "Most Influential Corporate Board Members" issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers who contribute leadership to corporate boards.

"It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard, and their stories are told in meaningful ways," said Catrina Young, WomenInc. Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE AAR

Related Links

https://www.aarcorp.com/

