AAR delivers first P-8A Poseidon to U.S. Navy fleet

"Delivering a mission-ready aircraft means executing a successful maintenance-repair plan. Many thanks to the AAR team for a job well done," said Capt. Tony Rossi, Program Manager for the NAVAIR's Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Program (PMA-290). "As expected, there have been no significant aircraft condition findings. The aircraft continues to fly anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, humanitarian and search and rescue missions around the world, and it's performing well."

"Our team is honored to perform maintenance on the P-8A Poseidon for the U.S. Navy and ensure its operational-readiness for the warfighter," said William Patton, AAR P-8A Program Manager and 20-year U.S. Navy veteran. "With our vast experience in B737s and longstanding working relationship with military programs, AAR's P-8A Program has excelled in meeting strict government compliance standards and maintaining the quality of the aircraft."

In addition to the P-8A program, AAR has also performed service on the U.S. Navy's C-40, Clipper, Harrier Jet Sustainment, C-9 Nightingale and H60R fleets.

All of the maintenance for the P-8A Program is performed at AAR's Indianapolis facility, which has serviced over 2,000 B737 aircraft both for commercial and government customers.

For more information on the U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft, please visit aarcorp.com or Navy.mil.

Click here for more images of the U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft delivered.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About the U.S. Navy/P-8 Poseidon

The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy's latest Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft. The P-8A Poseidon is the replacement aircraft for the P-3C Orion, which served the fleet for more than 60 years.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE AAR

Related Links

http://www.aarcorp.com

