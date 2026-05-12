AAR hosts 2026 Investor Day and provides updates on long-term strategy and three-year financial framework

WOOD DALE, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, is hosting its 2026 Investor Day today, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. AAR's senior leadership team will outline the Company's leading, independent aviation aftermarket platform and clear strategy to deliver integrated solutions that drive customer success and shareholder value creation. The Company will also introduce its updated three-year financial framework.

"Over the last several years, AAR has continued to accelerate the execution of our strategy, resulting in a high-quality aviation platform with strong growth, improved margins, and higher returns on capital. Today, AAR has built a platform that is unique in the industry and focused on delivering Parts, Repair, and Software to the global aviation aftermarket," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "At our 2026 Investor Day, we are presenting our updated strategic and financial outlook for AAR, which we expect will generate consistent above-market sales growth and further margin expansion as we capture more core business, leverage our platform for new opportunities, and scale our business with discipline. I am confident in AAR's trajectory of sustained shareholder value creation supported by our connected platform approach and world-class team."

AAR 2026 Investor Day presentations

During today's Investor Day, the following AAR leaders will outline the Company's strategy, growth initiatives, and financial targets:

John M. Holmes – Chairman, President and CEO

Christopher Jessup – SVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Frank Landrio – SVP, Distribution

Tom Hoferer – SVP, Repair & Engineering

Andrew Schmidt – SVP, Software

Nick Gross – SVP, Government Programs

Dylan Wolin – SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Event video webcast details

The presentations, which will include question and answer sessions, will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event and presentation materials can be accessed through a live webcast accessible on the Investors section of the AAR website at aarcorp.com/en/investors/. A replay of the event will be available following the presentations.

Financial guidance

AAR reaffirms its previously issued guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year issued on March 24, 2026.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply; Repair, Engineering, and Software; Government Solutions; and Legacy Commercial Programs. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including execution of strategy, margin expansion, higher returns on capital, sales growth, pursuing new opportunities, scaling business, creating long-term shareholder value, and meeting financial guidance. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Chris Tillett – Investor Relations

+1-630-227-5830

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.