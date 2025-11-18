AAR included among Forbes' America's Dream Employers 2026

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Dream Employers 2026. This prestigious award is in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on November 18, 2025, and can currently be viewed on Forbes' website.

America's Dream Employers 2026 were selected based on an independent survey of college students as well as employees working over the last three years for companies and institutions employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. from all industry sectors. Over 266,000 data points were gathered. The final score is based on how frequently AAR was named as a "dream employer" and the overall willingness to recommend their workplace.

Each member of our team contributes to our culture, drives our performance, and makes AAR a top place to build a career.

"AAR is honored to earn Forbes' recognition as one of America's Dream Employers for 2026," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "This distinction goes beyond what we achieve and celebrates how we achieve it: by creating a culture where we work as one and inspire trust. Each member of our team contributes to our culture, drives our performance, and makes AAR a top place to build a career."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

