AAR Named to Forbes' America's Best Employers List

AAR recently debuted a purpose statement to help inspire employees to be the best they can be. The Company's purpose of "Doing It Right" is demonstrated on a daily basis by AAR's employees who strive to live company values including: Quality First, Safety Always; Find a Way, Every Day; Do It Fast, Do It Well; Be Honest, Inspire Trust; Work As One, Be Inclusive; Ideas Matter, Think New, Think Ahead; Make Money, Have Fun; and Own It. AAR's values support its innovative and entrepreneurial culture encouraging employee input in everything from day-to-day- activities to the Company's long-term strategy.

"If you have great people, you can do great things," said David P. Storch, Chairman and CEO, AAR. "We help our employees be the best they can be. If employees are motivated, customers will be delighted, shareholders will be rewarded, and the Company can invest in the communities we serve."

"AAR's talented employees are the reason that AAR has become a leading provider of quality aftermarket aviation services around the world," said John M. Holmes, President & Chief Operating Officer, AAR. "At every level in the Company, each individual is encouraged to think creatively and develop new solutions for our customers and our Company, which keeps us ahead of the curve. I am proud to be part of such a great team."

In America, AAR currently employs over 4,000 people, primarily aircraft maintenance mechanics, and a total of more than 5,500 people around the world.

AAR was also recently featured as a case study in the new book, "The Science of Story, Brand is a Reflection of Culture" by Adam Fridman and Hank Ostholthoff due to the effectiveness of the Company's focus on its purpose of "Doing It Right."

AAR is a global aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 5,500 people in over 20 countries. Based in Wood Dale, Illinois, AAR supports commercial aviation and government customers in more than 100 countries. AAR's Aviation Services include inventory management; parts supply; OEM parts distribution; aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul; and component repair. AAR's Expeditionary Services include airlift operations; mobility systems; and command and control centers in support of military and humanitarian missions. More information about job opportunities can be found at www.aarcorp.com/careers.

