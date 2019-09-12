AAR selected as distributor for Leach International Corporation supporting OEMs in commercial and military aftermarket (cage code: 58657)

WOOD DALE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial airlines and governments worldwide, has been selected as the main distributor for Leach International Corporation.

As part of the agreement, AAR OEM Solutions will be stocking, promoting and selling electromechanical and solid state switch gears, such as relays, switches, relay panels and power distribution units to OEMs for new production, commercial airlines and MRO providers, as well as to the military aftermarket, including the U.S. government.

"We are excited to partner with Leach International in support of the Americas region," said Eric Young, AAR Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions. "AAR will leverage its market reach and promote Leach products technically and commercially, while improving the customer service experience."

"We are delighted to be partnering with AAR for the distribution of Leach's industry-leading product line for the aerospace and defense markets," said Michel Potvin, Leach International Corporation President. "This new partnership comes as Leach celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. I am confident that AAR will help us improve service for our customers and, as an extension of our sales force, support our growth as we look ahead to a promising future over the next 100 years."

Leach products are now available for order on AAR's PAARTS Store at shop.aarcorp.com.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO); and Engineering Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Leach International Corporation

Leach International Corporation is a world leader for the design and manufacture of high-reliability, Leach brand power switching and control components. Leach specializes in combining its leading-edge components with unique design and manufacturing capabilities to provide custom AC/DC power distribution management systems. Known for its design excellence and commitment to quality and reliability since 1919, Leach equipment and components are used on thousands of aerospace, military, space, and rail applications worldwide.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of AAR management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to AAR, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the AAR's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond AAR's control. AAR assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

