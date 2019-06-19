AAR selected as exclusive distributor for Woodward, Inc. supporting the U.S. Military

WOOD DALE, Ill., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading aviation services provider to commercial airlines and governments worldwide, has been selected as the exclusive distributor for Woodward for the promotion and sale of spare piece parts in support of U.S. Government fleets.

As part of this agreement, AAR OEM Solutions is providing piece part distribution for components on multiple platforms including the T700, LM2500 and TF34 engines. Excluded from the agreement are piece parts included in Woodward's current long-term contracts with the U.S. Government.

"We are excited to partner with Woodward in support of the U.S. Military," said Eric Young, AAR Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions. "AAR will leverage its experience and unique tools to shorten lead times and increase parts availability."

"We believe this relationship will provide significant benefits to both our military customers and Woodward, and we are pleased to be partnering with AAR," said John DiSilvestro, Woodward, Inc. Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Commercial Operations for Aircraft Fuel Systems and Controls.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering. AAR's Expeditionary Services include mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.



About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

