AAR signs new engine parts supply agreement with Chromalloy

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year engine parts supply agreement to distribute Chromalloy's Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts for the CF6-80C2 engine high pressure turbine (HPT) Stage 1 and Stage 2 turbine blades. Under the agreement, AAR will be the exclusive distributor of these two PMA blades to the global aftermarket with limited account coverage exclusions, due to Chromalloy's pre-existing customer agreements.

"This agreement builds on the long relationship between AAR and Chromalloy for connecting innovative solutions to our global aftermarket customers. The combination of the Chromalloy engineering and manufacturing capability, with the AAR global aero-engine channel access ensures that our PMA solutions are accessible by operators and repair stations in every region," Chromalloy's Chief Executive Officer Chris Celtruda commented.

"AAR is pleased to partner with Chromalloy and to expand our aftermarket solution offerings to include Chromalloy's CF6-80C2 parts. AAR provides a complete range of solutions for engine repair facilities, ensuring access to the best value combination for our customers," said Sal Marino, AAR's Senior Vice President of Parts Supply.

The agreement has an initial term of three years, and AAR has made an initial provisioning order that ensures there is inventory in place to provide for the global distribution of Chromalloy's CF6-80C2 HPT Stage 1 and Stage 2 turbine blades.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing and service for the aerospace, aero-derivative, and energy / industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader for FAA certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

