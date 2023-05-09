Aarash Darroodi named In-House Legal Counsel of the Year by LA Times

Aarash Darroodi is represented by DRMZ Agency

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarash Darroodi, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation ("Fender"), has been named the In-House Legal Counsel of the Year by the Los Angeles Times for 2023. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding legal professionals who have demonstrated exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication in their fields and communities.

The award ceremony was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on May 4, 2023. The in-person event honored many of the area's top legal professionals across numerous industries.

As a seasoned lawyer with over 18 years of in-house legal experience, Darroodi has established a reputation as a highly skilled and innovative general counsel with a keen eye on modernizing the in-house counsel role. Darroodi has spent more than two decades working for premier consumer goods and technology companies and is a much sought-after speaker on some of the largest venues in business, including SXSW, TED Talks, Thomson Reuters, Fox

Business, NAMM, Association of Corporate Counsel, Legal Marketing Association, and ALM, on a range of topics including technological disruption, globalization, and modernization of the legal counsel role.

Commenting on the award, Darroodi stated, "I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition. This award is a testament to my entire team's hard work and commitment, and I share this honor with them." "As General Counsel, my top priority has always been to not only serve the amazing organization that I work for but to shape the profession's future as a whole."

Paula Boggs, former EVP and General Counsel of Starbucks Corporation added, "I am thrilled to see Aarash Darroodi receive this well-deserved recognition. He is an exceptional general counsel who consistently goes above and beyond to serve his organization and uphold the highest standards of the legal profession," Ms. Boggs said. "I am so proud to see Aarash continue to pioneer redefining what it means to be a global in-house counsel. I congratulate Aarash and his entire team on this outstanding achievement."

The LA Times In-House Counsel of the Year Award is a highly selective honor, with recipients chosen based on peer reviews and extensive evaluations by the awarding body. It reflects Darroodi's exceptional legal skills, dedication to his client, and commitment to upholding the highest standards of the legal profession.

About Aarash Darroodi

Aarash Darroodi is the Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers, and distributors, transforming music history since 1946.

Darroodi holds a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law School; a Juris Doctor from Georgia State University School of Law; a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland R.H. Smith School of Business; and a CPA license.

For more information about Aarash Darroodi, please contact Claudia Gharai at the DRMZ Agency.

SOURCE DRMZ Agency