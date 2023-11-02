Aarav Solutions Welcomes Sriram Ramakrishnan as New Chief Technology Officer to Steer Through the 'New Normal'

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarav Solutions, a specialized IT consulting and product engineering services firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sriram Ramakrishnan as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This pivotal addition is part of the company's strategic plan to adapt to the current challenging business landscape, which demands unparalleled efficiency and agility in both business and technology.

Raj Darji, CEO of Aarav Solutions, elaborated, "The current business environment is compelling companies to accomplish more with fewer resources. Such times require strong leadership that combines commercial and technology skills. We're delighted to welcome Sriram Ramakrishnan to our leadership team. Sriram will take the helm of our technological vision, aligning it closely with our business strategy, and will also drive Go-to-Market initiatives targeting new areas like Generative AI. He will drive organizational transformation, spearhead R&D, and develop strategic partnerships to keep Aarav Solutions at the forefront of industry innovation."

Sriram expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Technology is the cornerstone of our business, but the incredible talent pool at Aarav Solutions truly sets us apart. Our people are our greatest asset; their expertise and skills enable us to deliver unparalleled customer satisfaction. I'm excited to work with such a dedicated team as we collectively drive Aarav's mission forward. The company adopts a pragmatic yet ambitious approach to harnessing emerging technologies like Generative AI. My immediate priority is to launch our co-create labs to serve enterprises exploring the untapped potential of Generative AI as a hub for collaborative innovation."

Sriram brings an extensive portfolio of experience, spanning over 25 years in the IT sector, specializing in Communications, Media, and Technology. He recently served as the Director of Transformation Architects and industries at Salesforce, where he managed advisory services focusing on CPQ, Order Management, 5G monetization, and Headless Commerce Sriram led large-scale digital transformation initiatives in CSPs, Smart Cities, and IoT at Singtel and Ericsson before Salesforce. Sriram will be based in Singapore.

About Aarav Solutions

With offices and operations strategically located in the USA, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and India, Aarav Solutions is well-positioned to offer specialized IT consulting and digital transformation services on a global scale. The organization serves a wide-ranging and diverse client base, which includes industries such as Telecommunications, Banking and finance, Government, Power, and Utilities, among various other B2B segments.

For more information, visit www.aaravsolutions.com or reach out at [email protected]

SOURCE Aarav Solutions

