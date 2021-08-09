AARC-360 Announces New Advisory Board Member

Neil Gonsalves, founder and CEO of AARC–360 said "We are excited to have Bernie join our Advisory Board! He gets our mission to help small and mid-sized companies and is in tune with our values and culture. Bernie will lean on his extensive experience in the industry to enable our continued growth while maintaining our commitment to quality."

AARC-360 is excited to announce the addition of Bernie Wedge as the newest member of our Advisory Board.

Wedge said, "AARC-360 has a unique blend of professionals who team in a people-centered and value-driven approach to help clients - their customer experience is different. Neil and his team have built an awesome company and I am excited to help further their mission of making the right IT compliance and cybersecurity attainable."

About Bernie Wedge



Bernie Wedge has a long and accomplished career as an Ernst & Young Senior Partner. He was the U.S. leader for EY's Technology Risk practice. For the last decade, he focused exclusively on financial services, insurance, payment processors and FinTechs, while providing IT risk management, cybersecurity, IT internal audit, and IT Assurance (SOC 1/2/3 examinations) for some of the most complex IT environments. He has helped public companies seize opportunity by managing digital technology risk, addressing customer needs, and complying with internal/external audit and industry regulations.

Bernie is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified IT Professional, and a Qualified Technology Expert (Board-ready certification from Digital Director's Network). He has served on ISACA's International Board of Directors and on the AICPA select Sub-Committee overseeing IT audit guidance for the accounting profession. Bernie is the Vice-Chair of Board/Finance & Audit Committee chair for Hands-On Atlanta and Southeast Region Trustee and National Technology Committee member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

About AARC-360



AARC-360 is a PCAOB registered firm of Certified Public Accountants and Advisors that combine deep insights gained across industries to provide Assurance, Advisory, Risk, and Compliance services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, AARC-360 serves domestic and international companies. Our people, professional experience, and collaborative approach are what sets us apart from our competitors. For more information, visit https://www.aarc-360.com/.

Contact:

Neil Gonsalves

[email protected]

SOURCE AARC-360

