AARC 360 Earns ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification Body Status, Strengthening Leadership in AI Governance

AARC‑360, a leading provider of cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management services, today announced that it has been accredited as an ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification Body. This accreditation authorizes AARC‑360 to certify organizations seeking to implement, maintain, and continually improve an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) aligned with the world's first international standard for responsible AI governance.

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISO/IEC 42001:2023 establishes globally recognized requirements for managing the risks, ethics, transparency, and oversight associated with AI systems. As organizations accelerate AI adoption amid rising regulatory expectations, AARC‑360's new status positions the firm among the early leaders capable of independently evaluating and certifying AI governance programs.

"This accreditation reinforces our commitment to guiding organizations as they integrate AI responsibly," said Neil Gonsalves, Founder & CEO of AARC‑360. "By becoming an ISO/IEC 42001 Certification Body, we can help clients build AI systems that are not only innovative, but also secure, ethical, and aligned with global best practices."

With this milestone, AARC‑360 expands its already comprehensive suite of assurance and advisory services. The firm supports organizations across a broad range of regulatory and compliance domains, including ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 certifications, SOC 1 and SOC 2 examinations, PCI DSS assessments, penetration testing, HITRUST assessments, and FedRAMP assessments. Together, these services enable clients to manage risk holistically across security, privacy, and compliance functions.

As AI technologies continue to evolve and scrutiny intensifies, organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate trustworthy, well‑governed AI practices. AARC‑360's newly earned accreditation ensures they have a trusted partner capable of helping them navigate this fast‑changing landscape with clarity and confidence.

Organizations seeking ISO/IEC 42001 certification or AI governance support can now work directly with AARC‑360's accredited team.

