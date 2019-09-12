AARC Supports Administration's Decision to Remove Flavored E-Cigarettes from the Market

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) strongly supports the Administration's announcement on September 11 regarding its plans to remove flavored e-cigarettes from the marketplace and commends its actions to protect our nation's youth from being deceived by the tobacco industry's marketing strategies that have led to the current epidemic of youth e-cigarette and vaping use.

The decision to remove kid-friendly flavored products from the marketplace is long overdue and AARC urges the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly so that the strides that have been made in the past to prevent the initiation of tobacco use are not impacted further. The strong advertising and promotion of flavored products that appeal to children, such as gummy bear and cotton candy, must end now, especially in light of the recent devastating effects of vaping that have caused serious respiratory illnesses and death.

"As the national professional organization with a membership of 47,000 respiratory therapists who treat individuals suffering from chronic respiratory conditions, we see on a daily basis the devastating effects of tobacco use," said Thomas J. Kallstrom, AARC's Executive Director and CEO. He also noted, "The AARC has long been an advocate of preventing further tobacco use and addiction and we stand ready to work with other public health organizations to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that the FDA works quickly to remove these harmful products from the market." For more information on tobacco cessation and e-cigarettes visit www.aarc.org.

About the AARC

Founded in 1947, the American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC) is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care. We encourage and promote professional excellence, advance the science and practice of respiratory care, and advocate for patients, their families, the public, the profession, and the respiratory therapist. Supporting more than 47,000 members worldwide, the AARC is a not-for-profit professional association headquartered in Irving, TX. Learn more about us at www.aarc.org.

Contact:

Thomas J. Kallstrom

Chief Executive Officer

moreinfo@aarc.org

(972) 243-2272

SOURCE American Association for Respiratory Care

Related Links

https://www.aarc.org

