Aardex Acquires Brands West, a 187,457-Square-Foot Class-A Industrial Campus in Loveland, Colorado

100% Leased, Two-Building Property Along I-25 Strengthens Aardex's Front Range Industrial Holdings for Long-Term Stewardship

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aardex, a data-driven, community-minded real estate investment and development firm, today announced it has acquired the Brands West, a two-building, Class-A industrial campus totaling 187,457 square feet in Loveland, Colorado from Hines.

Located at 5365 Byrd Dr. and 5645 Kitty Hawk Dr the fully leased property sits along the I-25 corridor within the Crossroads-area growth node near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport and across from the Ranch Events Complex and Blue Arena. Brands West is located within the broader Brands at the Ranch mixed-use area, a rapidly expanding district just north of Crossroads Boulevard.

"Brands West represents exactly the type of industrial real estate we seek out—well-located, newly delivered, fully leased, and built to support today's evolving manufacturing and logistics users," said Caleb Hebel, Principal at Aardex. "Its position along the I-25 corridor, proximity to major regional infrastructure, and strong tenant mix make it a highly durable asset. We're excited to add it to our Colorado portfolio and steward it for the long term."

Delivered in 2024 and 100% leased at closing, Brands West is currently home to six tenants spanning advanced manufacturing, product assembly, and industrial services. Current occupants includes Muller Technology, James Fisher Technologies, and Artisan Design Group (a flooring distribution platform affiliated with Lowe's), among others.

"There is strong demand from tenants and investors for Class A industrial product in Northern Colorado," said CBRE's Jeremy Ballenger, who represented the seller in the transaction. "Hines recognized that need and developed a state-of-the-art project that attracted some of Northern Colorado's best advanced manufacturing and logistics tenants bringing the project to 100% leased in a short period of time. Aardex executed seamlessly, moving the project from contract to closing efficiently and making this a successful outcome for all parties."

Designed for modern industrial demand, the campus offers a combination of scale, power and flexibility that supports a wide range of manufacturing and distribution uses. Key property characteristics include:

28- and 32-foot clear heights

60-foot speed bay

2,500 amps of power supporting high-demand industrial users

49 dock-high doors

490 parking spaces and 43 trailer stalls

Outdoor amenities including landscaping, a pergola-covered seating area and an outdoor basketball court

The purchase was completed as part of a 1031 exchange following Aardex's disposition of an out-of-state asset. CBRE represented Hines on the lease up and sale of the buildings led by Jeremy Ballenger, Tyler Carner, Keiffer Garton, Peter Kast, Pete Kelly, and TJ Antinora. Aardex worked directly with the CBRE team throughout the acquisition process.

About Aardex

Aardex is a data-driven, community-minded real estate investment and development firm focused on making a positive impact in the built environment. Our developments have historically spanned geographies and industries in healthcare, multifamily, office, government, and commercial work. Beyond projects, Aardex invests in the environment, the communities in which we operate, and philanthropic endeavors with the goal of doing well by doing good. For more information about Aardex, please visit www.aardex.com.

