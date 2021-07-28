Aardvark Mobile Tours CEO Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner

One example of his innovative mentality and tenacity over the past year was the establishment of Aardvark's newest business segment, Aardvark Mobile Health . Facing concerns of whether the business would be able to continue operations amid the pandemic, Borden rallied his team to reconfigure Aardvark's patented vehicles – typically used for customizing mobile marketing experiences for some of the world's largest brands – into purpose-driven mobile health vehicles that were used for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and other community health needs.

"Whether it was working in my father's deli shop or curating playlists as a self-made DJ, I've had an entrepreneurial spirit and a laser focus on customer experience since I was a teenager," said Borden. "It was instinctual for me to find a way to pivot when experiential marketing and events came to a halt, and it's a true honor to have my team recognized for its inventive achievements."

In his acceptance speech, Borden credited his colleagues for their part in his and Aardvark's success. Tim Considine, General Manager at Aardvark, remarked: "What's particularly innovative about Larry is his hyper focus on perfecting solutions to his customers' needs and inspiring us to do the same. Leading by example, he worked hand-in-hand with medical professionals to ensure Aardvark's mobile health trucks were equipped with everything from air conditioners, generators and the ability to create positive and negative air pressure to WiFi and private appointment rooms, all with the clinician and patient experience in mind."

Borden and his team were at the forefront of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by creating a mobile health vehicle that could be used immediately for testing. Since then, Aardvark's trucks have been modified for vaccine administration and can be used well into the future for other community health needs, especially in underserved and rural communities.

Aardvark has partnered with numerous organizations to provide mobile health vehicles and mobile infrastructure, including the City of Philadelphia in its home state, and nationally, FEMA, New York State, the Florida Department of Health, Gila Indian River Community, and Waco-McLennan County in Texas as well, among many others. Additionally, Aardvark has produced thousands of mobile tours for brands in all 50 states and four countries.

Borden added: "As we continue to operate in the mobile marketing space and grow in the healthcare industry, we won't stop innovating until every community and county in the U.S. has access to our mobile health vehicles, which can be utilized well beyond the pandemic."

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Borden is now eligible to be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards, which will take place this November.

About Aardvark Mobile Tours

Aardvark Mobile Tours, known for their work for Coca Cola, Samsung, L'Oreal, T-Mobile, Nike, NBC Sports, LoveSac, Starbucks, American Express and others, has more than 16 years of experience producing hundreds of mobile marketing tours and experiential marketing programs across all 50 states and in four countries. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Larry Borden, Aardvark provides seamless and specialized experiences for organizations looking to create meaningful and memorable experiences for consumers. Aardvark Mobile Health, the newest business division of Aardvark, is dedicated to serving communities across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic and for ongoing mobile healthcare needs.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

