Aardvark Mobile Tours Introduces Mobile Health Division to Assist with COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Administration and Beyond

From Florida and Pennsylvania to Texas and Louisiana to Oregon and Iowa, state governments, corporations, urgent care centers and other organizations worldwide are using the patented Aardvark TestingTrucks™ and several other Aardvark vehicles for COVID-19 sample collections, testing, mobile laboratories and more. Outfitted with two or four testing windows, the Aardvark TestingTruck™ can quickly be deployed for geotargeted testing of underserved and rural communities as well as hot spots. Unlike fragile tents, shipping containers and kiosks, Aardvark's vehicles are completely self-contained, easily sterilized, air conditioned and heated and set up in just 15 minutes.

Aardvark Mobile Health's vehicles – which can be purchased or rented with a driver – can be used as mobile testing facilities and laboratories as well as for vaccine administration, annual health screenings and more. Equipped with both positive and negative air pressure and the ability to become CLIA certified to Bio Safety Level 2, the vehicles can also be used for rapid testing or other services prior to small or large gatherings at locations such as weddings, office buildings, sporting arenas, private events and more.

In addition to the state-of-the-art vehicles, Aardvark Mobile Health's turnkey infrastructure program includes an experienced driver, maintenance, insurance, logistics management and a dedicated program supervisor to coordinate logistics which allows companies to focus on testing, vaccinations and screenings while Aardvarks trained staff handles the rest.

"Aardvark was built by helping major brands mobilize experiences for consumers where they live, work and play," says Larry Borden, Founder & CEO of Aardvark Mobile Tours. "At the onset of the pandemic, we realized that Aardvark had the unique opportunity to do the same with COVID-19 testing by facilitating the means to provide essential services to our communities. Our turnkey services and one-of-a-kind vehicles, which continue to launch almost daily, are successfully being used by dozens of government organizations and corporations from coast to coast."

Aardvark has also bolstered its workforce due to the company's expansion into mobile health and other ventures, hiring additional support staff both at its headquarters and throughout the country. Included in Aardvark's roster of new hires are:

Sean Wiley : A former state senator from Erie, PA , Wiley will be leading Aardvark's business development efforts with state government agencies.

A former state senator from , Wiley will be leading Aardvark's business development efforts with state government agencies. Phillip Ostermann : An experiential marketing veteran, Ostermann has over 15-years of experience and joins Aardvark in its Boston office as a Program Manager to manage Aardvark's FEMA programs.

An experiential marketing veteran, Ostermann has over 15-years of experience and joins Aardvark in its office as a Program Manager to manage Aardvark's FEMA programs. Mike Foor : Foor served in a variety of roles during his 25-years with the US Army, including Combat Engineer and Exhibit Manager, and will serve as a member of Aardvark's National Rapid Response Team.

Foor served in a variety of roles during his 25-years with the US Army, including Combat Engineer and Exhibit Manager, and will serve as a member of Aardvark's National Rapid Response Team. Jennifer McMann : Previously working with luxury lifestyle brands, McMann joins the Aardvark team from Florida as an Account Manager and is responsible for working with the company's marketing agency customers on its experiential marketing and mobile tour programs.

With more than 16 years of experience and thousands of programs produced for Fortune 500 companies, Aardvark knows what it takes to provide seamless and specialized programs for its customers. For more information on Aardvark's commitment to making COVID-19 Testing accessible to more people, please visit: https://aardvarkmobilehealth.com/

About Aardvark Mobile Tours

Aardvark Mobile Tours, known for their work for Coca Cola, Samsung, L'Oreal, T-Mobile, Nike, NBC Sports, Starbucks, American Express and more, has more than 16 years of experience producing hundreds of mobile marketing tours and experiential marketing programs across all 50 states and in four countries. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Larry Borden, Aardvark provides seamless and specialized experiences for organizations looking to create meaningful and memorable experiences for consumers. Aardvark Mobile Health, the newest business division of Aardvark, is dedicated to serving communities across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic and for ongoing mobile healthcare needs.

