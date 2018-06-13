AArete and Retearn Announce a Partnership Agreement to Offer an Expanded Insight and Advanced Analytics Service to Support Clients' Cost Cutting and Efficiency Improvement Goals

Our senior leadership has worked together for over 10 years developing and delivering client-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Through our partnership, we offer clients local and global solutions, for example, strategic cost reduction, advanced data analytics, health and social care cost and quality optimization, and procurement transformation.

Loren Trimble, CEO and Managing Director of AArete, said, "We are excited to partner with Retearn and offer clients an increasingly comprehensive range of services to support them in achieving their goals. The relationship with Retearn represents a powerful opportunity for AArete to significantly expand our presence in Europe. Retearn has clearly demonstrated its ability to apply its resources and expertise not only to enter, but to lead major market segments. We're excited to partner with Retearn as we focus our combined synergies serving a broader and more global range of customers."

About AArete

AArete is a management consulting firm that specializes in operation performance improvement and strategic cost reduction. We work with our clients across all industries and business functions to optimize their profits in a compressed timeframe while prioritizing the retention of people. AArete identifies and implements significant bottom line improvements through strategic cost reduction methodologies, advanced analytics, proprietary revenue cycle optimization techniques, and the Knowledge Management Center TM, an internal intellectual property repository with benchmarking data and industry focused studies. For more information visit www.aarete.com

About The Retearn Group

Retearn is a boutique consultancy with one simple aim - to help organizations make their operations as lean and efficient as possible to help them drive value. At the heart of our approach sits our self-funded transformation model, designed to help clients cut unnecessary costs, streamline their operations and invest the money saved back into the people, technology and processes that will ensure future growth. We love nothing more than rolling our sleeves up and working with internal operational teams and their leaders across Public Sector, Global Corporates, and SMEs. For further information on our results and the clients we work with visit www.retearn.co.uk

Media Contact: Richard Ashbaugh, Marketing Director AArete, 312-720-8332

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarete-and-retearn-announce-a-partnership-agreement-to-offer-an-expanded-insight-and-advanced-analytics-service-to-support-clients-cost-cutting-and-efficiency-improvement-goals-300666028.html

SOURCE AArete

Related Links

www.aarete.com

