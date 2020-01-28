AArete Announces Katie O'Connell as New Senior Managing Director in 2020

"We've had yet another tremendous year for business growth. Katie's well-earned promotion celebrates grit and leadership and I couldn't be prouder to acknowledge such a talented individual," said AArete CEO, Loren Trimble. "Katie's excellence and commitment to growing our firm has clearly been a focus from the firm's inception and AArete's success to date reflects just that. Katie is very deserving of this achievement. I congratulate her and look forward to working with her for years to come," Trimble added.

Katie O'Connell, Senior Managing Director, is based out of the Chicago office and co-leads AArete's Health Payer practice while also providing strategic oversight to other industry practices. Katie is also a member of AArete's Executive Committee. Katie has over 17 years of consulting experience, specific to strategic profitability improvement and data and digitization.

Along with Katie, AArete also promoted six individuals to the Director level at the beginning of 2020 and looks forward to fostering the growth and development of these consulting leaders as they transition to a new role.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, data-driven solutions and market intelligence. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping our clients make better decisions and working by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com.

SOURCE AArete

Related Links

http://www.aarete.com

