AArete Announces Organizational Realignment and New Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete is pleased to announce a realignment of the company's organizational structure and key leadership appointments. These changes will position the firm to continue its aggressive global growth and leverage its series of technology acquisitions while capitalizing on its full suite of solutions and capabilities to deliver a higher level of service to clients.

"Our clients' environments and needs are rapidly changing. AArete is committed to broadening how we deliver value to clients and helping unlock the potential that's before them," remarked Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "Our solutions are strongly resonating with clients. In addition to strategic profitability improvement, AArete is transforming financial and operational performance by infusing our consulting services with digital and technology solutions that fuel innovation. Our new structure and exceptional leadership team will accelerate growth for our clients and ensure their resiliency."