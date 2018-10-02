AArete Announces Senior Level Promotion

Regarding the new Senior Managing Director promotion, AArete CEO, Loren Trimble, noted, "Tim's promotion to Senior Managing Director is a recognition of his deep experience across multiple industries, of the leadership and responsibilities he has undertaken for several years now, and of his tremendous contributions in each-and-every area of our firm. With a demonstrated ability to harness new and creative solutions, we look forward to Tim's continued guidance in delivering increasing value to our diverse client base."

Tim Lefkowicz brings a breadth of client experience and strategic advisory capabilities across a range of industries, with a focus on using digital and data solutions to drive client improved performance. Tim specializes in non-labor cost reduction for clients in a range of industries, including healthcare, retail, financial services, and many other industries AArete serves. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from The Anderson School at UCLA and a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Virginia. "I appreciate this new role in the company's leadership and look forward to furthering AArete's mission to deliver excellence and to consistently develop new strategies that exceed clients' expectations," Lefkowicz, stated. "I am more excited than ever to help AArete grow even further in 2019 and beyond." While AArete has an international footprint and global scope, Tim Lefkowicz is based out of AArete's Los Angeles office.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm that specializes in data-driven operational performance improvement and strategic cost reduction. We work with our clients across all industries and business functions to optimize their profits in a compressed timeframe and without reducing people. AArete identifies and implements significant bottom line improvements through sourcing methodologies, Big Data analytics, proprietary revenue cycle optimization techniques, and the Knowledge Management Center™, an internal intellectual property repository with benchmarking data and industry focused studies. For more information, visit https://www.aarete.com/.

