AArete Closes 2019 Celebrating Growth, Awards And Recognitions
Dec 19, 2019, 11:34 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, is pleased to announce several awards and recognitions amid a rapid growth year. From Fastest Growing to Top Consulting Firm to Work For, AArete tops the charts through a range of achievements earned in 2019. AArete believes an investment in culture, growth and leadership is the key to sustained success and continues plans to sustain momentum through 2020 and beyond.
"I'm honored, proud and humbled by each and every one of these awards. By leading with a 'people-first' approach, we have had the ability to shine holistically as a firm through the power of our people," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "When you take care of your people, clients and employees, financial success will correlate. That is what these awards have proven to me over the past 10 years."
AArete's 2019 achievements include:
Recognizing Culture
- Vault: AArete was ranked 48th within the top 50 best consulting firms to work for in 2020 Vault Consulting 50 results
- Chicago Tribune: Top Workplaces 2019, released by Energage, ranked AArete 49th within the top 65 Small Companies. This is the 3rd consecutive year AArete has made the list
Recognizing Growth
- Crain's Chicago Business: Fast 50, 2019 where AArete ranked 33rd within the top 50 fastest growing organizations, measured by growth in net revenue
- Consulting Magazine: Fastest Growing Firm where AArete ranked 27th within the top firms measured by revenue growth. This is the 5th consecutive year this award has been achieved by AArete
- Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America ranked AArete at 3,483 within the top 5,000 recognized companies
Recognizing Leadership
- Consulting Magazine: Rising Stars of the Profession awarded to Kevin Byrnes, Managing Director
- Financial Executives International (FEI): Mid-Size Private CFO of the Year awarded to Skip Behm, CFO at AArete
- Consulting Magazine: Global Leader in Consulting awarded to Loren Trimble, CEO, for Excellence in Innovation
AArete is a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, data-driven solutions and market intelligence. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping our clients make better decisions and working by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com.
