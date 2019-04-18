AArete Named One Of Best Places To Work In Chicago

CHICAGO, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete is pleased to announce they were selected as one of Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work in Chicago. AArete was named eighth on the list of mid-sized companies. This year's list represents world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields, ranging from diverse industries including top companies and firms in consumer tech, healthcare, advertising and PR, real estate, law and financial services.

In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed thousands of employees on the types of working conditions, benefits and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best companies to work for in Chicago.

The ranking of the 100 top employers will appears in the April 15 issue of Crain's and AArete's listing online here. Winners were determined by the results of a weighted survey of employees and employers, conducted by Crain's in partnership with Best Companies Group. This marks the second time that Crain's has conducted this research to determine the most desirable companies to work for in Chicago.

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data and used its expertise to determine the final ranking. To view this year's list online, visit chicagobusiness.com/bestplaces2019.

About Crain's Chicago Business Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain's Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago's economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

About AArete AArete is a global management consulting firm that specializes in data-driven operational performance improvement and strategic cost reduction. We work with our clients across all industries and business functions to optimize their profits in a compressed timeframe and without reducing people. AArete identifies and implements significant bottom line improvements through sourcing methodologies, Big Data analytics, proprietary revenue cycle optimization techniques, and the Knowledge Management Center™, an internal intellectual property repository with benchmarking data and industry focused studies. For more information, visit https://www.aarete.com/.

