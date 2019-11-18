AArete Proud To Unveil Rebranded Image, Strengthening Unique Differentiators And Foothold As Digital & Data Forward

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management consulting firm, has modernized its image by implementing a rebrand. The comprehensive rebrand elevates AArete's foothold as a digital-forward firm and includes a new logo, tagline, positioning and website.

The rebrand, led by Mabbly and AArete's internal marketing team, included extensive market research and analysis through focus groups comprised of previous clients, current clients and AArete employees. These focus groups enabled AArete to dissect its brand and discover what makes it truly distinguishable from other firms.

Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete, is excited about the brand repositioning and is proud of both AArete's history and growth as a brand. "We have expanded at such a rapid pace over the past 11 years. It was important to reflect on what fueled that growth so we can better convey the essence of AArete to our clients, employees and the marketplace. As a digital and data forward brand, our presence continues to exemplify how we translate data into actionable insights," said Trimble. "This rebrand doesn't change who we are, or where we came from, as a company. Instead, it strengthens our differentiators and artfully reflects the modern, digital and innovative organization we are."

AArete's new brand emphasizes four key differentiators:

Guaranteed Results : Guaranteed minimum ROI on savings offers zero financial risk. Over 11 years of experience, we've never missed a guarantee. We Implement : We devise and implement strategies, start to finish. Then, we work alongside your team for a smooth transition and sustainable future. Superior Market Intelligence : Our proprietary Knowledge Management Center is a repository of intellectual property covering thousands of projects over 30 years. Data-Driven Strategies: The data scientists at our Center of Data Excellence (CODE) reside at the heart of our company. We use big data to drive measurable results.

The new logo presents a market-leading visual identity, characterizing the brand as bold, innovative, and transformative. The new tagline – Humanizing Data for Purposeful Change – highlights AArete's precise, yet people-first approach to translating digital and data into human decisions, and underscores AArete's propensity to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. AArete's new brand and tagline are currently reflected across all online and printed materials.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, data-driven solutions and market intelligence. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping our clients make better decisions and working by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com.

About Mabbly

Mabbly is a strategic design firm enabled by data analytics and technology. Through quantitative and qualitative research, Mabbly crafts and executes industry leading branding, marketing and technology strategies to grow businesses. For more information, visit www.mabbly.com.

