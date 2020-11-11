AArete Strengthens Leadership, Welcoming New Vice President and Managing Director

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global data and technology-centered consulting firm, which recently earned Crain's Chicago Business 2020 Best Places to Work award, has officially welcomed Leslie Lotano-Saba as Vice President, Pharmacy Solutions and Paul Vosters, as Managing Director.

Leslie Lotano-Saba, Vice President, Pharmacy Solutions, brings more than 35 years of pharmacy experience, primarily in government programs with healthcare payers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). With a focus on strategic profitability improvement and advisory solutions, Lotano-Saba will address operational issues of health plans, PBMs, technology and clinical care organizations.

Paul Vosters, Managing Director, will be part of AArete's Health Payer industry practice line with a focus on advising health plans, administrators and other healthcare services organizations. Vosters brings more than 20 years of leadership experience, including extensive experience with commercial healthcare payers and a unique background that will allow him to assist the Payer practice bridge the gap between business and IT.

"Both Paul and Leslie are esteemed experts in their respective practices, and I am proud to bring them both on as leaders at AArete," remarked AArete CEO, Loren Trimble. Trimble optimistically noted "They fortify AArete by providing our clients with specialized subject matter expertise, specifically in the healthcare payer industry. Having Paul and Leslie join our leadership team continues to strengthen our market intelligence and elevate AArete's excellence in delivering sustainable profitability improvement to our clients.

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital, data analytics and advisory solutions. Our solutions are powered through modern technology and market intelligence with a bias for results. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit https://www.aarete.com/.

