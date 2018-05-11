AArete Welcomes Vasudev Bhat to Team of Managing Directors

Bhat's leadership in big data analytics, information technology and business information will further advance AArete's insights in analytics and diagnostics that help construct customized solutions for bottom-line improvement. His work encompasses a vast array of meta-analytics including claims correspondence, customer experience, data governance and data profiling, revenue optimization, usage based insurance, data warehousing and Data Lake.

"Vasudev's experience demonstrates his dedication to creating unique and customized solutions to operational and financial improvements," said Loren Trimble, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of AArete. "His expertise will certainly strengthen our Data Services practice and continue to advance the entire team's drive to develop relevant client solutions that enable our clients to forge a leading position in their competitive landscape."

Most recently, Bhat was a leader at IBM specializing in big data, advanced analytics, Internet of Things and cognitive customer care advising clients on business/IT transformation by leveraging technologies in this space. Prior to IBM, Bhat worked at Accenture and iGATE, which is now a part of Capgemini. Bhat holds a Masters in Computer Engineering from North Carolina State University.

AArete promoted three additional leaders to the role of Managing Director in February this year, further extending its footprint across a range of industries and services. AArete was recently named to the Chicago Tribune's 2017 Top Work Places list as well as ranking in Consulting Magazine's 2017 List of Fastest Growing Firms.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm that specializes in data-driven operational performance improvement and strategic cost reduction. We work with our clients across all industries and business functions to optimize their profits in a compressed timeframe and without reducing people. AArete identifies and implements significant bottom line improvements through sourcing methodologies, Big Data analytics, proprietary revenue cycle optimization techniques, and the Knowledge Management Center™, an internal intellectual property repository with benchmarking data and industry focused studies. For more information, visit www.aarete.com.

Contact: Richard Ashbaugh, Marketing Director of AArete, 312-720-8332, rashbaugh@aarete.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarete-welcomes-vasudev-bhat-to-team-of-managing-directors-300647022.html

SOURCE AArete

Related Links

http://www.aarete.com

