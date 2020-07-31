AARKEN, LLC Offers Solution To COVID-19 Outbreak Among Anesthesiologists

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a recent article published by the Miami Herald reporting that 17 anesthesiology residents in Florida contracted COVID-19, AARKEN, LLC, creator and producer of the Disposable Protective Barrier Enclosure, Vapor Guard™, announced today their intent to provide select Integrated Delivery Networks' front-line healthcare workers several disposable Vapor Guard™ "intubation boxes" for use in anesthesia and ICU services.

According to CEO, Aaron Pease, "Vapor Guard™ helps to keep health care workers treating patients, instead of becoming patients. Vapor Guard™ is a vital layer of protection, in addition to existing PPE, uniquely designed to protect health care workers and patients from exposure to pathogenic airborne particulates when caring for or treating patients. Like other PPE, it's a single-use consumable safety item that providers are demanding. Logically, it will become the new standard for front-line Anesthesia and healthcare worker protection."

In April, The New England Journal of Medicine published use case test results. Analysis indicates that potential contamination of gown, gloves, face mask, eye shield, hair, neck, ears, and shoes as well as nearby medical equipment without the use of an "intubation box" is substantial. The study showed that existing PPE worn by the provider is not enough to keep healthcare workers safe from infectious droplets and that use of a protective barrier enclosure materially reduces contact with pathogenic droplets.

Furthermore, the American Society of Anesthesiologists has published editorials highlighting the increased risk that anesthesia providers face during the care of COVID-19 patients. "Preventing transmission of infectious diseases to patients and protecting healthcare workers should be a top priority every day, especially but not exclusively during recurring viral epidemics," (Bowdle, et al., "Anesthesiology," V132, No. 6.).

AARKEN LLC, produces Vapor Guard™ which improves safety by reducing the spread of aerosolized pathogens in health care environments.

