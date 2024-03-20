Aarki Appoints New Leadership Team to Transform AI Driven Advertising Solutions

Post-Skillz Spin-off, New Team to Enhance Product to Deliver Leading User Acquisition and Re-engagement Advertising Products for Mobile App Developers Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki , an AI company that delivers advertising solutions that drive revenue growth, today announced the appointment of a new leadership team focused on transforming its core technology. The company is also expanding the company's product suite to deliver best-in-class user acquisition and re-engagement advertising tools for mobile app developers.

Since spinning-off from its former parent company Skillz in 2023, Aarki has been under the leadership of Aman Sareen, formerly General Manager of LG Ads. With a focus on updating and expanding the platform's core technology for broader industry use, Aman has appointed a leadership team of veterans from across the digital advertising space to steer Aarki into its next phase of growth.

Aarki's new leadership team includes:

Vijay Agarwal , as SVP Engineering, formerly Head of Engineering at LG Ad Solutions

, as SVP Engineering, formerly Head of Engineering at LG Ad Solutions Avi Das , as CRO, formerly Head of Sales at Liftoff Mobile

, as CRO, formerly Head of Sales at Liftoff Mobile Tiffany Flores , as SVP Global Operations, formerly VP of Ad Operations at LG Ad Solutions

, as SVP Global Operations, formerly VP of Ad Operations at LG Ad Solutions Ed Haslam , as SVP Marketing, formerly CMO of ZypTV

, as SVP Marketing, formerly CMO of ZypTV Lisa Hu , as CFO, formerly CFO at Rapid Robotics

, as CFO, formerly CFO at Rapid Robotics Chaitanya Upadhyay , as CPO, formerly Head of Product at LG Ad Solutions

, as CPO, formerly Head of Product at LG Ad Solutions Joe Zachariah , as CTO, formerly VP of Engineering at LG Ad Solutions

With massive reach and extensive proprietary AI algorithms, Aariki is one of mobile advertising's most dynamic buy-side platforms and ROI optimization solutions, driven by Aarki's proprietary machine learning. Managing over five million mobile ad requests per second from more than 10 billion devices, Aarki is set to further extend its global footprint across North America, EMEA and APAC markets, ensuring a competitive edge in the mobile performance advertising ecosystem.

"With our new management team and AI platform, we are solely committed to helping our clients manage and maximize their ad spend," said Aman Sareen, CEO of Aarki. "With an exceptional new development team as well, we are doubling down on our product to ensure that app developers can leverage the best machine learning to drive significant results."

Aarki uses proprietary AI software to find audiences in a privacy-first world by using billions of contextual bidding signals coupled with custom built behavioral models. Aarki's mobile platform also includes a full-service agency team to seamlessly unify creative strategy, ideation, and execution. The company is independently operated and headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices across the United States, EMEA, and APAC.

About Aarki:

Aarki is an AI company that delivers advertising solutions that drive revenue growth for mobile app developers. Aarki allows brands to effectively engage audiences in a privacy-first world by using billions of contextual bidding signals coupled with proprietary machine learning and behavioral models. Working with hundreds of advertisers globally and managing over 5M mobile ad requests per second from over 10B devices, Aarki is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices across the US, EMEA, and APAC.

