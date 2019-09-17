Aarki Improves Advertising Relevance Through Advanced Personalization Strategies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, now offers more advanced personalization strategies to reactivate and retarget mobile apps' lapsed users and earn back their loyalty.

Aarki now has the ability to take in real-time user app activity. Through its proprietary creative platform, Aarki Studio, Aarki's creative team can now design highly personalized ads. By leveraging user attributes like recent spend, level reached, wallet balance, and more, they create ads that dynamically optimize messaging to an individual user at ad serving time. These creative strategies are integrated with AI-powered media optimization to ensure advertising is not only personalized but also optimized for efficiency at scale.

On a recent reactivation campaign Aarki ran for a casual game app, personalized ads outperformed non-personalized creatives by almost three times the return on ad spend and generated more ad engagement.

For this campaign, creatives were developed by intersecting users' app attributes, such as the number of coins and level reached, to personalize reactivation messaging. Using these attributes, target users were shown specific boosters they could buy with their coin balance to help them move on to the next level.

"To enhance the user experience and ensure that our target audience sees only the ad creatives relevant to them, we are constantly investing in the development of personalization strategies. By leveraging user-level attributes, we drive ad relevance to the next level," said Nicol Cseko, VP of Product at Aarki.

With the right personalization strategy, app marketers are no longer just delivering messages to their target users. They are now creating ad experiences that stand out and also generate a high return on ad spend.

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real-time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Horizon Interactive Awards, and The Wires by Exchange Wire. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

