Aarki Integrates With Vungle for High-Quality Global Video Inventory

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, an award-winning AI-enabled marketing platform for mobile advertising, is pleased to announce its integration with Vungle, a leading mobile marketing platform.

Aarki

This integration allows Aarki to access Vungle's high-quality global video inventory through iOS and Android devices. The partnership got off to a strong start. Within two weeks of integration, Aarki observed a double-digit return on investment (ROI). One of the recent titles run via the Vungle platform surpassed expectations, allowing Aarki to deliver 1,000% of the client's ROI goal. This partnership is predicted to deliver an entirely new level of scale and performance.

Battle-tested and easy to integrate, the Vungle SDK is the engine that drives revenue and gives in-app ads the power to perform.

"We're thrilled to announce our integration with Vungle," says Kim Aquino, Director of Business Development at Aarki. "Vungle is one of the leading mobile advertising platforms with a large SDK footprint. Our partnership enables us to expand our diverse pool of resources with exponential return on investment. Vungle has shown remarkable post-install performance during recent campaigns, which benefits our advertisers."

"Vungle welcomes Aarki and their customers to our mobile advertising platform, bringing their top-quality campaigns to our publishers' supply," stated Michael Deignan, Global Head of Platform Partnerships at Vungle. "We strive to help publishers monetize the full extent of their content and we're happy to add more demand into the mix to achieve this goal."

About Aarki

Aarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards US, Horizon Interactive Awards, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, The Wires by Exchange Wire, and Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

About Vungle

Vungle, a leading mobile advertising platform, transforms how people discover and experience apps. Developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are powered by creativity and driven by performance. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over one billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns with publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore. For more information, visit www.vungle.com .

