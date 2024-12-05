Aarki Launches AI Powered Post-Back Targeting Solution to Identify Untapped High-Value Cohorts Within Big Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki , a global AI company that drives revenue growth for mobile app developers, today announced the launch of Post-Back, a new AI powered retargeting solution built to identify high-value outlying cohorts within extensive first-party mobile data sets. Leveraging Aarki's purpose-built AI platform, Post-Back enables campaign managers to create actionable cohorts from large datasets, combining AI efficiency with human strategic expertise.

Post-Back allows marketers to identify and sort valuable users by a propensity for engagement score, assigned to each by Aarki's extensive Deep Neural Network. From this vantage point, Aarki can re-engage users from the margins of client data sets by utilizing an array of subtle engagement signals that traditional targeting platforms miss. This product allows Aarki clients to focus efforts on strategy and monetization instead of the manual analysis process, which is now automated by Aarki's Supervised Artificial Intelligence.

Post-Back is powered by Aarki's proprietary AI platform and sifts through real-time user signals to create cohorts of high-value consumers that can be targeted within Aarki's mobile Demand Side Platform (DSP). With this solution, Aarki clients can extract more value from their existing data, with a ROAS uptick of 20% seen in real-world campaigns. This is made possible by Aarki's extensive owned and operated global data infrastructure, which can ingest and act against real-time signals across the entire mobile ecosystem.

"For too long, marketers have left valuable users on the table because they don't display the obvious intent signals traditional targeting platforms search for. Post-Back allows marketers to squeeze every last drop of juice from their data, which dramatically enhances retargeting ROAS," said Aman Sareen, CEO, Aarki. "Aarki embraces transparency and has a suite of products – like Post-Back – available to outperform the legacy players in mobile marketing."

In addition to Aarki's proprietary AI platform, Post-Back leverages a wealth of human insights to optimize campaigns for maximum ROAS. This blend of human expertise and real-time AI optimization which Aarki terms as Supervised Artificial Intelligence improves organizational efficiencies derived from AI and focuses on supporting clients with white glove service at every point of the planning process and campaign flight. For more information on Aarki, please visit the newly relaunched www.aarki.com.

About Aarki:

Aarki is an AI company that delivers mobile advertising solutions that drive revenue growth for mobile app developers. Aarki allows brands to effectively engage audiences in a privacy-first world by using billions of contextual bidding signals coupled with proprietary machine learning and behavioral models. Working with hundreds of advertisers globally and managing over 5M mobile ad requests per second from over 10B devices, Aarki is independently operated and headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices across the US, EMEA and APAC.

SOURCE Aarki, Inc.