Aarki Made the AdExchanger's 2020 Programmatic Power Players List

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, today announced it has been added to AdExchanger's inaugural 2020 Programmatic Power Players list, the digital marketing industry's first searchable guide to the best agencies, tech providers, and partners in the business.

"It is a great honor for us to end the year with such wonderful recognition," said Sid Bhatt, CEO and co-founder of Aarki. "We are thrilled to be included in such a prestigious list and stand next to our peers and partners. The recognition by AdExchanger empowers us to continue to drive innovation in mobile advertising and serve compelling ad creatives that deliver superior results and a higher return on investment."

With its award-winning demand-side platform (DSP) for mobile marketing, Aarki helps companies grow and reengage their mobile user base by activating data using proprietary machine learning algorithms. Aarki pairs its DSP with a creative suite, called Aarki Studio, which is used by its in-house design team to create personalized rich media ads across all types of creative formats, including interstitial, video, native and playable ads.

Programmatic Power Players were chosen from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe and were narrowed down to the top 60 agencies, tech providers, and strategic partners. AdExchanger's editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, documented case studies and client references.

Founded in 2008, AdExchanger is an integrated media and events company devoted to the digital advertising and marketing space.



About Aarki

Aarki helps brands grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards US, Horizon Interactive Awards, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, The Wires by Exchange Wire, Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, CognitionX, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

