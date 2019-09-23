Aarki Recognized by SOOMLA as a Leading Mobile Marketing Platform Consistently Delivering High LTV

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, has been acknowledged in SOOMLA's newly released Ad Lifetime Value (LTV) Benchmarks Report for 2019.

The report provides an in-depth analysis that reveals mobile Ad LTV data for Day 7 and Day 30 broken down by media sources, device models, operating systems and countries. It's based on aggregated data collected through the SOOMLA engine during Q2 of 2019, analyzing 80 million user activities of more than 9 billion impressions over 450 apps.

According to SOOMLA, Aarki, Facebook, and Vungle generate the highest Ad LTV. While examining LTV growth trajectory by source (US-Android), they found that, for D30, both Facebook and Aarki were at good LTV.

"We are absolutely pleased to see SOOMLA recognizing Aarki as a leading mobile marketing platform that consistently delivers high LTV to its customers," said Sid Bhatt, CEO of Aarki. "The strong performance results from the unification of machine learning (AI) algorithms, proprietary data and creative optimization."

With Aarki's mission to connect users to brands they love, they strive to deliver mobile marketing performance at scale and engaging ad experiences.

Here are the main findings of the Ad LTV Benchmarks Report:

Relying on the D7 Ad LTV in monetization calculations is important, but app publishers should pay great attention to the growth trajectory of the period following D7, where the lifetime value is bound to increase.

North America has the highest Ad LTV among the countries analyzed. With that being said, Android users' Ad LTV is higher in all countries (excluding Brazil and India ) in comparison to the iOS users' metrics.

The full report can be downloaded on this page.

About SOOMLA

Founded in 2012, SOOMLA leads the in-app monetization measurement sphere. The company's technology provides mobile app publishers insight into the revenue they're generating from advertising, as well as critical visibility into what ads are placed in their app. The platform makes these insights accessible to customers specifically by tracking revenue per user, per segment, per cohort and per media source. SOOMLA is used by many of the top game publishers to make better monetization decisions. For more information, visit SOOMLA.

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offers deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real-time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Horizon Interactive Awards, and The Wires by Exchange Wire. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

