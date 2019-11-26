Aarki Scoops Up Two Industry Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, is pleased to announce that it has scooped up two industry awards, winning the "Best Creative Optimization" award at The Drums Digital Advertising Awards for Jigsaw Puzzle app and the "Most Effective In-app Advertising Campaign" award for World Series of Poker app at the Effective Mobile Marketing Awards.

"Being recognized for our efforts in creative optimization is a great honor for us," said Kristina Kern, Director of Client Services NA & EMEA at Aarki. "Engaging and personalized creatives are key to the success of machine learning algorithms in programmatic advertising. This unified approach boosts ROI performance for Mobilityware and Playtika. Winning these awards empowers us to continue to innovate every step of the way and provide best-in-class service to our clients."

Aarki is leading the way in the fast-evolving mobile ecosystem by developing products that help connect users to the brands they love and by delivering performance at scale.

"User acquisition and brand awareness are critical when it comes to mobile advertising. Thanks to Aarki's creative optimization capabilities and their knowledge of the programmatic landscape, we could not only scale up our user base but did it at an optimal cost," said Paul Chiang, Associate Director of Marketing at Mobilityware.

"Aarki has been one of the top-performing partners for us thanks to their result-oriented approach and deep understanding of mobile users. It's been a pleasure working together with Aarki to reach our marketing goals with a well-rounded strategy, utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms and creative optimization capabilities," said Baris Girgin, Digital Marketing Specialist at Playtika.

About The Drums Digital Advertising Awards

The Drums Digital Advertising Awards recognize and highlight the best examples of digital trading in practice. These awards were created to unearth talented individuals, teams, products, and services that are making the biggest difference in the digital advertising world. Its mission is to share that information with readers of The Drum - one of the world's largest marketing platforms - to help them make better decisions.

About Effective Mobile Marketing Awards

Effective Mobile Marketing Awards was launched in 2010, with the aim to recognize excellence in mobile marketing across the world. This year Effective Mobile Marketing Awards are celebrating their 10th anniversary. The Awards celebrate excellence in mobile marketing across 30 categories. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Awards, there are also four special Best of the Decade Awards. These are the Most Effective Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Decade; Mobile Marketing Agency of the Decade; Mobile Marketing Brand of the Decade; and Disruptor of the Decade.

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offer deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. Aarki has been recognized by The American Business Awards, Red Herring 100, Internet Advertising Competition, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, The Drum Advertising Awards U.S., Horizon Interactive Awards, Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, and The Wires by Exchange Wire. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

