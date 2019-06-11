Aarki Wins at the 17th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards Competition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2018 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production.

Aarki, a leading AI-enabled mobile marketing platform, was recognized for its excellence with a Gold award for the category "Online Ads" for its Cookie Jam: Rediscovering Passion interactive ad.

Aarki

The 2018 competition had over 800 entries from around the world, including 37 US states, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Greenland, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Turkey, Taiwan, and the UK.

A judging panel of international industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2018 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email, and more.

"Being recognized by Horizon Interactive Awards two years in a row is a great honor," said Kristina Kern, Sr. Manager of Client Services at Aarki. "This empowers us to continue to innovate every step of the way and provide best in class service to our clients."

Aarki's mission is to build the highest performing mobile app marketing ecosystem by connecting users to apps they love and by delivering the highest performance to customers that participate in our ecosystem.

"The Aarki team works tirelessly to surpass our expectations," said Sarah Yamanouchi, Associate Director, User Acquisition at JamCity. "Their expertise in programmatic paired with innovative solutions for creative optimization and machine learning capabilities enable them to consistently deliver robust campaign performance."

"The 2018 competition was an outstanding display of creativity and digital media excellence. This year's participants, once again, have raised the bar for excellence in interactive media solutions," said Mike Sauce, founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "There were so many unique solutions that had an effective blend of different media types that combined for some truly stunning work. All of the winners should be proud of their achievement and I am proud that the Horizon Interactive Awards competition has been able to shine the spotlight on the countless talented individuals from all over the world who produce this work."

About the Horizon Interactive Awards

In its 17th year, the Horizon Interactive Awards was created to recognize excellence in interactive media production worldwide. Since 2001, the competition has received tens of thousands of entries from many countries around the world and nearly all 50 U.S. States. Each year, those entries are narrowed down to the "best of the best" to be recognized and promoted on an international stage for their excellence. The judging process involves a blend of the Horizon Interactive Awards advisory panel and an international panel of volunteer judges consisting of industry professionals. Winning entries have been dubbed the "best of the best" in the interactive media industry.

About Aarki

Aarki helps companies grow and re-engage their mobile users, using machine learning (AI), big data, and engaging creative. We strive to deliver performance at scale across different marketing objectives to meet the target return on investment. Our data offer deep insights into user intent and usage habits. To drive performance, we activate our data assets through proprietary machine learning algorithms and engage users in real time with personalized creative. For more information, please visit www.aarki.com or follow us on Twitter: @aarkimobile.

Media Contact:

Fellese Co

Email: media@aarki.com

Related Images

aarki-horizon.png

Aarki_Horizon

SOURCE Aarki

Related Links

https://www.aarki.com

