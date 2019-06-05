Aaron Alhady Joins Clark Pacific to Lead Design-Build Division for Prefabricated Parking Systems

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Pacific, a leading provider of prefabricated systems that are transforming building design and construction, announced today the addition of Aaron Alhady as general manager of its Design-Build, Parking Division. Alhady will accelerate Clark Pacific's delivery of off-site premanufactured parking structures throughout the West Coast.

A 30-year construction veteran, Alhady has deep experience in preconstruction, operations and development. Prior to joining Clark Pacific, he was a vice president at McCarthy Building Companies where he was responsible for strategic business development across Northern California's Capital Region and the Pacific Northwest.

"We're excited to have Aaron join our team," said Don Clark, partner and Co-CEO at Clark Pacific. "He brings exceptional industry knowledge, experience and established relationships to this role. Aaron sees and understands how our integrated manufacturing approach leverages innovation and delivers certainty, even in the context of our fast-paced industry. With Aaron's expertise in alternative delivery and owner-direct collaboration, we will accelerate the shift to integrated implementations and help our clients meet their business objectives quickly and efficiently."

Alhady will oversee Clark Pacific's expanding design-build team of construction managers, architects and engineers who bring turnkey pre-engineered and prefabricated parking structures to market.

"Clark Pacific represents the leading edge of what's next in delivering design-manufacture-build solutions," said Alhady. "We are pioneering profound change in how assets are delivered, and I believe the integrated approach of coupling design, manufacturing and construction brings unconventional thought processes and concepts to the table. Our clients want high performing buildings and expect their business partners to help them successfully achieve strategic business objectives. Clark Pacific has the innovative mindset, solutions and the experience to help them succeed."

With the addition of Alhady, Clark Pacific furthers its commitment to accelerate the market's transformation in adopting comprehensive prefabricated building solutions. The company's approach offers owners greater project certainty in terms of cost, schedule, scope and quality than that which is readily available in conventional construction today.

Clark Pacific is a leading manufacturer of prefabricated building systems. We are transforming design and construction by delivering high quality, cost effective buildings with less risk. Clark Pacific paves the way for prefabrication as a smarter, safer and more efficient way to bring great designs to life. Clark Pacific collaborates with construction owners and design-build teams to develop and deliver prefabricated building systems for commercial and institutional projects of any size and complexity. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com.

