Aaron Bawcom of Candid Partners Joins APN Ambassador Program

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Bawcom, CTO and Chief Architect for Candid Partners, announces today his selection as a member of the Amazon Partner Network (APN) Ambassador Program based on his dedication and proven technical expertise within Amazon Web Services (AWS). The APN Ambassador Program recognizes technical experts' commitment and contributions to the AWS Consulting Partner community.

A cloud expert with more than 20 years of expertise leading and advising the digital transformation of commercial enterprises, Bawcom joins other hand-selected APN Ambassadors.

"Becoming part of the APN Ambassador Program is a privilege but also recognition for the great work we're doing at Candid," says Aaron. "Participation will help reinforce Candid Partners as a leader in the cloud community and we're excited to show the industry our continued growth and commitment to scaling the company nationally."

Recently ranked on the Inc. 5000 for a fifth consecutive year, Candid Partners currently holds three AWS Competencies including Public Sector Partner, Migration, and DevOps.

"At Candid we're focused on investing in our people and enabling them to deepen their expertise" adds John Peak, co-founder for Candid Partners. "With more than 80 percent of our consultants AWS accredited or certified, our goal is to be the most deeply skilled firm serving enterprise clients. We are thrilled to add Aaron's membership to our growing list of firm accomplishments."

About Candid Partners

Candid Partners is an Atlanta-based cloud technology and management consulting firm that combines enterprise-class scale and process with born-in-the-cloud domain expertise. Candid's management consultants come from the world's top firms and are skilled at turning complex business needs into specific technology solutions. Together with Candid's cutting-edge architects and DevOps specialists, they are helping Fortune 100 companies reap the benefits of the public cloud.

