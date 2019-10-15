Aaron Bujnowski, FACHE, Joins The Chartis Group as Director and Leader of the Integrated Delivery Network Segment

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Aaron Bujnowski has joined the firm as a Director and leader of the firm's Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) segment. He brings over 14 years of healthcare experience to Chartis as both a senior executive and consultant.

Mr. Bujnowski's healthcare career has focused on developing and executing innovative enterprise strategies that enabled leading integrated delivery networks to create lasting competitive advantage. He has deep proficiency in creating system-wide strategies across healthcare's most pressing issues including physician enterprise planning, consumer-oriented ambulatory planning, service line transformation and value-based care.

Cindy Lee, Chartis Director and Strategy Practice Leader stated, "We are excited to have Aaron on board as our IDN Segment Leader. Aaron's 'in-the trenches' executive leadership experience at Texas Health Resources combined with his consulting background, make him a valuable addition to the Chartis team. The IDN segment is a priority for Chartis and we look forward to Aaron's leadership."

Prior to joining The Chartis Group, Mr. Bujnowski was the system Chief Strategy Officer at Texas Health Resources, where he worked for almost nine years. He was responsible for developing and implementing strategies across the entire enterprise, including acute, post-acute, ambulatory, physician, consumer and value-based approaches. His experience also includes more than four years with the Boston Consulting Group, where he served as a core member of the firm's strategy and healthcare practices.

Mr. Bujnowski stated, "I am excited and privileged to join the talented professionals at The Chartis Group. My role as the IDN Lead will give me the unique opportunity to combine Chartis' tremendous capabilities with my executive experience as we develop customized solutions for our integrated delivery clients."

Mr. Bujnowski holds a master's degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with the highest honors. He also holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in chemical engineering with a biomedical emphasis from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he graduated with honors. In 2015, Mr. Bujnowski became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

