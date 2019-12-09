Aaron Burstein, Former FTC Attorney and Senior Legal Advisor to Commissioner Julie Brill, Joins Kelley Drye's Advertising and Privacy Law Team

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced today that Aaron Burstein, former senior legal advisor to Federal Trade Commissioner Julie Brill and attorney in the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Division of Privacy and Identity Protection, has joined the firm's nationally recognized Advertising and Privacy Law practice as a partner. Aaron will advise clients on privacy, data security, consumer protection and marketing laws and best practices, including compliance with federal and state laws throughout the U.S., and investigations by the FTC and state Attorneys General.

"We are pleased to welcome Aaron to the firm. Having spent nearly a decade in government service, Aaron strengthens our privacy and information security capabilities," said Washington, DC, Office Managing Partner Kathy Cannon. "In this constantly evolving area of law, clients will benefit from the depth of his private practice experience and first-hand knowledge of compliance, regulations, enforcement and policy."

"It is my pleasure to join the Kelley Drye team," said Aaron. "The firm's reputation representing clients before the FTC and the team of lawyers with substantive experience in areas of law that complement my expertise is what attracted me most to the firm. I am looking forward to serving firm clients as the growth of digital data on consumers, artificial intelligence, machine learning, adtech, and new laws continue to affect companies."

Prior to joining Kelley Drye, Aaron was a partner in the Washington, DC, office of one of the largest standalone communications and technology law firms in the country. Before joining the FTC, he was a policy adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), where he was the principal drafter of the Department of Commerce's consumer privacy "green paper" and the White House's Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights report. He also served as Director for Privacy and Civil Liberties in the National Security Council's Cybersecurity Directorate. Following law school, Aaron was a trial attorney in the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice. He received his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. Aaron received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, magna cum laude, from Brown University.

Kelley Drye's Advertising Law practice is highly respected and nationally ranked, with deep and ready knowledge of advertising law, courtroom-tested litigation skills, and a reputation for integrity and credibility earned through prior experience serving with, and working across the table from, the Federal Trade Commission and other government agencies. Within the practice is a team of Privacy and Information Security attorneys who work on the leading edge of media, technology and business, helping clients understand and proactively address the consumer privacy, information security and compliance issues they face as they implement new technology and develop innovative tactics to leverage consumer data.

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren LLP