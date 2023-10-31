Aaron Cirksena Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Cirksena, Founder & CEO of MDRN Capital, a fully virtual retirement planning firm, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Cirksena was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Cirksena has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Cirksena will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"I'm extremely excited about being accepted into the Forbes Finance Council and the recognition it brings to our firm and our mission," Cirksena said. "The knowledge and insights that the Finance Council community brings will be an invaluable resource to MDRN Capital and our client base. The ability to participate and contribute to this distinguished community of finance executives will further cement our position as a leader in the retirement planning and wealth management space. We look forward to continuing to show people throughout the country the benefits offered through our fully virtual RFND (refined) retirement planning experience."

Media Contact: Terry Stanton, [email protected]

SOURCE MDRN

